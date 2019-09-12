Berks health officials echo CDC's warning about vaping
READING, Pa. - The Food and Drug Administration will be putting out some very strong recommendations regarding e-cigarettes.
"Now with this latest information from the federal drug administration we need to look at getting out into the community," said Marcia Goodman-Hinnershitz.
Representatives at the Council on Chemical Abuse in Reading say vaping, especially among young people, is a growing concern, and they are currently working on new ways to spread the word about what they say are the dangers.
"Vaping is one of the most frequently used drugs by our young people, so we are very concerned and we know that schools and parents are also concerned," said Goodman-Hinnershitz.
There have been a number of vaping-related illnesses in the headlines recently, including some linked to vaping using substances like THC.
In speaking with an area vape shop owner who did not want to be identified, he said the marijuana use should be the FDA's focus, and that a potential ban on flavored e-cigarettes would be devastating to businesses.
Meanwhile, COCA reps say vape use remains popular.
"It really increased significantly over the past five years where cigarette smoking has significantly dropped, vape usage is increasing," Goodman-Hinnershitz said.
