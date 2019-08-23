Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
Vintage pieces of manufacturing past on display
READING, Pa. - A sample of Berks County's manufacturing past is being shared beyond the four walls of the Berks History Center in Reading.
The center, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 2019, is displaying pieces of its collection in a limited-time pop-up exhibit in downtown Reading.
The exhibit, located in the lobby of the Berks County Community Foundation at North Third and Court streets, features a small variety of vintage items, including a Luden's cough drop box and a bottle of Birdsboro-brand ginger ale.
"Berks County has been a leader in industry and manufacturing for more than two centuries. This display features just a small sampling of the many products produced in Berks County," said Bradley K. Smith, the history center's curator. "Local companies built bicycles and locomotives, fashioned stockings and hardware, brewed beer and baked pretzels. Our products commanded global markets, and Berks County became an important transportation hub for shipping these goods abroad."
The pop-up exhibit is available for viewing in the BCCF lobby from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on non-holiday workdays.
Many other items are on display in the Berks History Center's museum at 940 Centre Avenue.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Glen-Gery's parent company acquires Iowa-based brick-maker
The company that owns Berks County-based Glen-Gery Corporation is building on its portfolio of brands.Read More »
- Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Northern Berks Regional PD launches 'Operation Safe Kids'
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos
- Penn National gets township's OK for mini-casino near York
- Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
Latest From The Newsroom
- Recent funding cut might put centers who employ people with disabilities in jeopardy
- Teen arrested in shooting that injured woman in Allentown
- Woman tried to snatch 4-year-old in Lancaster emergency room, police say
- Community mourns Berks woman killed when train struck SUV
- Reading homicide victim's mom speaks about son's life, death
- Updated Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- Accused serial child molester rejects plea deal for 20 years
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Emergency responders take part in active shooter drill at LCCC
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos