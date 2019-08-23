Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit

READING, Pa. - A sample of Berks County's manufacturing past is being shared beyond the four walls of the Berks History Center in Reading.

The center, which is celebrating the 150th anniversary of its founding in 2019, is displaying pieces of its collection in a limited-time pop-up exhibit in downtown Reading.

The exhibit, located in the lobby of the Berks County Community Foundation at North Third and Court streets, features a small variety of vintage items, including a Luden's cough drop box and a bottle of Birdsboro-brand ginger ale.

"Berks County has been a leader in industry and manufacturing for more than two centuries. This display features just a small sampling of the many products produced in Berks County," said Bradley K. Smith, the history center's curator. "Local companies built bicycles and locomotives, fashioned stockings and hardware, brewed beer and baked pretzels. Our products commanded global markets, and Berks County became an important transportation hub for shipping these goods abroad."

The pop-up exhibit is available for viewing in the BCCF lobby from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. on non-holiday workdays.

Many other items are on display in the Berks History Center's museum at 940 Centre Avenue.