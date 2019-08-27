Berks lawmakers weigh in on findings in sex misconduct probe

HARRISBURG, Pa. - A pair of Berks County lawmakers are weighing in on a grand jury's call for a new system of investigating sexual misconduct claims against members of the Pennsylvania Legislature.

The grand jury issued a series of recommendations at the end of a months-long review of a sexual misconduct complaint against former state Rep. Brian Ellis.

Ellis, a Republican from Butler County, resigned in March amid the investigation of an allegation that he had sex with a woman who had resisted his advances before she blacked out.

The woman's attorney had said her client believes she was drugged while she was out having a drink with a friend and has no memory of the ensuing 12 hours, before she awoke naked in Ellis' bed.

Ellis denied the allegation, and Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo announced Monday that the grand jury recommended that no criminal charges be filed against the former lawmaker.

"The recommendations of not pursuing criminal charges in this incident is a direct example of how the 'justice' system and old boys club enable rape culture and abuse of power in our government," said state Sen. Katie Muth, a Democrat who represents parts of Berks, Chester, and Montgomery counties. "How many more of us have to be harassed, bullied, assaulted, and raped before real accountability is enforced?"

The grand jury did recommend that the state legislature create a new, independent Office of Legislative Responsibility to create a centralized reporting system for people to report sexual harassment and sexual misconduct.

"The recommendations made by the grand jury should've been mandated decades ago," Muth said. "Until there is true, unbiased, outside oversight of the members of the General Assembly, the current system of internal regulation and self-policing will continue to cause more harm, corruption, and wasted taxpayer dollars on salaries for predators and those that enable them."

The grand jury went on to recommended that the new office be led by a qualified investigator, have subpoena power in consultation with the district attorney in the relevant jurisdiction, and have authority to investigate any alleged misconduct, not limited to sexual harassment or assault.

State Sen. Judy Schwank, another Democrat who represents Berks County, said she welcomes the grand jury's recommendations.

"It is time that we take this conduct seriously and create a reporting process that affords victims the opportunity to come forward in safety and with dignity," Schwank said. "It is time for today's legislative leaders to lead the way in creating a path forward to ensure that the workplace is a safe place for all."

The grand jury's recommendations come nearly two years after published reports revealed that state House Democrats spent $248,000 in taxpayer money in 2015 to settle a sexual harassment complaint against Rep. Tom Caltagirone, the dean of Berks County's legislative delegation, by one of his legislative staffers.

Caltagirone said after the report in December 2017 that he has long maintained his innocence in the case and resisted calls from Gov. Tom Wolf and other leaders to resign. He has said that his current, 22nd term will be his last.