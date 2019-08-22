Berks man dies after being rescued from burning home
Death attributed to smoke inhalation, coroner says
SALISBURY TWP., Pa. - A fire has claimed the life of a Berks County man who was trapped inside his burning home before being rescued by firefighters.
Richard Minford died early Thursday morning of smoke inhalation at Lehigh Valley Hospital near Allentown, according to the Lehigh County coroner.
Several firefighters risked their own lives to save Minford, 75, from his home in Washington Township late Sunday afternoon.
Eight firefighters, along with Minford's wife, were also taken to the hospital, but all were later released.
A state police fire marshal is investigating the fire.
