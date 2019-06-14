Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222 Kyle Reidenhour [ + - ] Beverly Greenwalt [ + - ] Kyle Reidenhour [ + - ] Beverly Greenwalt [ + - ]

READING, Pa. - A Berks County man who admitted fault in a crash that killed a woman and injured nine others on Route 222 nearly two years ago learned his fate Friday.

Kyle Reidenhour avoided time behind bars, with a judge sentencing him to 12 months of house arrest followed by five years of probation.

Prosecutors had sought roughly two years in jail, while the family of the woman who died asked for the maximum sentence of seven years behind bars.

Reidenhour, who has no prior record, pleaded guilty in March to charges of homicide by vehicle, six counts of reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.

Reidenhour, 26, of Spring Township, told investigators that he was extremely drowsy and fighting the urge to fall asleep as he drove his pickup truck home from work in Allentown on the afternoon of July 20, 2017.

Reidenhour failed to stop for slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of 222 and struck a line of vehicles between the Broadcasting Road and Route 422 interchanges. He was driving nearly 20 miles over the posted speed limit at the time, according to investigators.

A woman driving one of the struck vehicles -- Beverly Greenwalt, 78, of Leesport -- died in the crash. She was on her way to a Johnny Mathis concert in downtown Reading at the time of the crash.