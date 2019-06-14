Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
Leesport woman killed, 9 others hurt in 2017 crash
READING, Pa. - A Berks County man who admitted fault in a crash that killed a woman and injured nine others on Route 222 nearly two years ago learned his fate Friday.
Kyle Reidenhour avoided time behind bars, with a judge sentencing him to 12 months of house arrest followed by five years of probation.
Prosecutors had sought roughly two years in jail, while the family of the woman who died asked for the maximum sentence of seven years behind bars.
Reidenhour, who has no prior record, pleaded guilty in March to charges of homicide by vehicle, six counts of reckless endangerment, and reckless driving.
Reidenhour, 26, of Spring Township, told investigators that he was extremely drowsy and fighting the urge to fall asleep as he drove his pickup truck home from work in Allentown on the afternoon of July 20, 2017.
Reidenhour failed to stop for slowed traffic in the southbound lanes of 222 and struck a line of vehicles between the Broadcasting Road and Route 422 interchanges. He was driving nearly 20 miles over the posted speed limit at the time, according to investigators.
A woman driving one of the struck vehicles -- Beverly Greenwalt, 78, of Leesport -- died in the crash. She was on her way to a Johnny Mathis concert in downtown Reading at the time of the crash.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
A Berks County man who admitted fault in a crash that killed a woman and injured nine others on Route 222 nearly two years ago learned his fate Friday.Read More »
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- 25th Art on the Avenue set for Saturday in West Reading
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
- Motorcyclist killed in crash that closed Route 724 in Spring
- Ex-Reading mayor booked into federal prison in Kentucky
Latest From The Newsroom
- 2 suspects in shooting of David Ortiz have ties to Reading
- Philadelphia man charged in rape of girl, 15, in Berks
- Crash involving tractor-trailer closes 222 near Kutztown
- Prosecutors: Pottsville woman helped defraud victims of at least $158k in Grandparents Scheme
- Berks DA not surprised by Ortiz shooting's link to Reading
- Updated Health Beat: Dad's exercise improves baby's health
- Updated Crews: Driver seriously injured after Route 22 crash in Hanover Township
- Updated Venmo a no-go for alleged prostitute, customer beaten and robbed
- Updated Berks man gets house arrest in fatal crash on Route 222
- Wilson man charged with attempted homicide in 2013 shooting