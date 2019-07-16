Berks man gets prison time for bank robberies in 3 counties
HARRISBURG, Pa. - A Berks County man is facing decades behind bars for his role in a series of armed bank robberies.
A federal judge sentenced Derek Pelker to 533 months -- more than 44 years -- in prison for his May 2018 conviction on four counts of armed bank robbery and related charges.
Pelker, 29, of Reading, must also pay $318,000 in restitution.
The charges against Pelker stem from the robberies of four banks in 2015 and 2016.
Pelker had several co-defendants, including his brother, who played a role in the same holdups as well as others in Berks, Lebanon, and York counties, according to federal law enforcement authorities. Their sentences range from nine months to 100 months in prison.
Pelker was ordered in 2008 to serve six to 13 years in prison for his role in the robberies of two convenience stores in Berks County and a three-county police pursuit that followed one of the holdups.
