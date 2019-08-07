Berks man pleads guilty in murder-for-hire case
Authorities said he was hired to kill drug dealer
READING, Pa. - A Berks County man has admitted that he agreed to kill a Reading drug dealer at the behest of a rival dealer.
The Berks County District Attorney’s Office announced that Elbin Ortiz pleaded guilty to single counts of conspiracy to commit murder and possession with intent to deliver. The 23-year-old Leesport man was sentenced to six to 15 years in state prison.
Authorities filed charges last year against Ortiz as part of the drug trafficking investigation, “Operation Shattered.” Investigators allege the operation was responsible for $20 million in drug sales in Berks County in one year.
against a 22-year-old Leesport man who they allege was approached by the head of a drug organization to kill a rival drug dealer.
The investigation centered on Jesus Feliciano-Trinidad, who's accused of soliciting Ortiz in February 2018 to kill a rival drug dealer. Investigators allege Feliciano-Trinidad planned to have the drug dealer killed in the 500 block of Moss Street in Reading.
The district attorney's office said the plan was thwarted on Feb. 25, 2018,when authorities served a search warrant and arrested four drug dealers including Ortiz. Investigators seized about 200 packets of heroin, cash and drug paraphernalia during that search.
