Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Two men from Berks County have found themselves behind bars in New Jersey.
New Jersey State Police announced Wednesday the arrests of Brandon Anthony Jacobo, 19, of Womelsdorf, and Abraham Santana, 21, of Reading.
Troopers said they busted the men early Sunday morning, after finding five pounds of marijuana, valued at $13,000, inside their SUV.
The discovery was made as police were checking on the vehicle, which was parked in a dark, secluded area of the westbound service area on Interstate 78 in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County.
The men were arrested without incident and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They are being held in the Hunterdon County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Historic covered bridge lifted, moved for rehab project
"Ain't that amazing, how they can move something like that?"Read More »
- Royals sign another forward for the 2019-20 season
- SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Royals: Fans will find game tickets, parking more affordable
- UGI to build 'state-of-the-art' training center in Bern
Latest From The Newsroom
- Lawmakers tour one of the oldest businesses in the Lehigh Valley
- RSD teachers get supplies through 'Stuff the Bus' campaign
- Advance Auto Parts warehouse workers go on strike over labor dispute
- Updated 1 dies, 3 hurt after Route 100 head-on collision
- Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey
- Reading's mayor OKs plan to replace 'outdated' firehouse
- Bridge replacement to create massive detours on Pa. Turnpike this weekend
- Signature Dish: Aman's Artisan Indian Cuisine
- Updated SBA offering low-interest loans for homes, businesses damaged by flooding in Berks
- Man facing federal charges after police say he held a couple at gunpoint