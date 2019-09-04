Berks men jailed on drug charges after arrest in New Jersey

BETHLEHEM TWP., N.J. - Two men from Berks County have found themselves behind bars in New Jersey.

New Jersey State Police announced Wednesday the arrests of Brandon Anthony Jacobo, 19, of Womelsdorf, and Abraham Santana, 21, of Reading.

Troopers said they busted the men early Sunday morning, after finding five pounds of marijuana, valued at $13,000, inside their SUV.

The discovery was made as police were checking on the vehicle, which was parked in a dark, secluded area of the westbound service area on Interstate 78 in Bethlehem Township, Hunterdon County.

The men were arrested without incident and charged with possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute. They are being held in the Hunterdon County Jail pending a bail detention hearing.