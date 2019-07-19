Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
'The crisis at the border is real'
WASHINGTON - One of Berks County's three representatives in Congress is among a bipartisan group of House members visiting the border between the United States and Mexico.
Republican U.S. Rep. Dan Meuser and fellow members of the House's Problem Solvers Caucus will be traveling to the Rio Grande Valley on Friday to inspect points of entry, a border patrol station, and a centralized processing center.
"The crisis at the border is real," said Meuser, who represents Pennsylvania's 9th District, which includes a large chunk of Berks County. "I look forward to this bipartisan and informative trip discussing issues with both sides of the aisle to find a workable solution."
The caucus members will also be inspecting the physical U.S.-Mexican border and will be participating in briefings and discussions with experts on the ground.
Areas of Berks County that Meuser represents in Congress include Bernville, Fleetwood, Hamburg, Kutztown, Laureldale, Leesport, Robesonia, Sinking Spring, Strausstown, and Womelsdorf.
Helping to lead the group will be U.S. Rep. Lloyd Smucker, a Lancaster County Republican who represented Reading and Berks County up until last year, when the state's House districts were redrawn.
Also visiting the southern border on Friday is a delegation of Democratic senators, including Pennsylvania's Bob Casey. The senators said their mission will be to investigate the treatment of migrant children.
