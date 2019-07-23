Berks representative details recent trip to US-Mexico border
'We must work together to deliver results'
WASHINGTON - One of Berks County's representatives in Congress has returned from a visit to the border between the United States and Mexico.
Meuser, a Republican who represents Pennsylvania's 9th District, traveled to the southern border last Friday with fellow members of the House's bipartisan Problem Solvers Caucus.
"It is an invaluable experience to see the crisis at the southern border firsthand," Meuser said Tuesday. "This visit reaffirmed that our immigration system is flawed, and it is imperative that we act on a bipartisan basis to remedy this crisis."
Members inspected points of entry, a border patrol station, and a centralized processing center. They also examined the physical U.S.-Mexican border and participated in briefings and discussions with experts on the ground.
Meuser said he came away from his visit with several ideas to make improvements along the border.
"Specifically, I recommend that we construct physical border security, enact tougher asylum laws, and locate asylum processing centers in Mexico," Meuser said. "Not only are we facing a national security crisis, but we also face a humanitarian crisis. We must work together to deliver results."
U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that 94,897 people were apprehended in June for trying to enter the U.S. illegally across the southern border. That number was down from 132,880 in May and 99,290 in April.
