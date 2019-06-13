Berks residents show concern for future of Beidler House

Timothy Ford | 69 News

READING, Pa. - The 18th-century Beidler House became a topic of conversation at the Berks County commissioners' weekly meeting on Thursday.

Some residents turned out to ask the commissioners to keep the two-and-a-half-story stone home in Robeson Township in the hands of the county's Park and Recreation Department.

Their request follows a memo issued by the department's advisory board to the commissioners recommending the sale of the property.

"The amount of revenue a park produces should not be a driving force as to whether or not we keep that park within the system, likewise, with expenditures generated by that park," said Becky Ellis, the only board member to vote against issuing the memo. "Instead, we should be asking ourselves what the educational value of that park is and who benefits by the existence of that park."

She urged the commissioners to listen to input from the public before making a decision.

"Your decision is the difference between a park for future generations to enjoy versus a part of Berks County history to be destroyed forever."

"I certainly understand the fiscal concerns of property maintenance," said Donna Reed, adding that she was speaking as a former editor of the "Historical Review of Berks County" and as a former public relations coordinator for the parks department. "The Pagoda is one example that we wrestle with daily in the city of Reading, but to lose this kind of property is to lose a piece of ourselves."

Reed, who also serves on Reading City Council and is a Democratic candidate for commissioner in November's election, said once the property is gone, it can't be replaced.

In response, Commissioner Mark C. Scott said the issue is not about revenue, but about the cost to maintain the property, which has been repeatedly damaged by flooding. He said he believes the property costs an enormous amount of money in relation to the amount that it is used, adding that resources are scarce.

"We have to allocate resources the best we can to achieve the maximum public value," Scott said.

He added that the millions of dollars it could cost to maintain the property could buy hundreds of acres of land and provide recreational resources elsewhere in the county.

Commissioner Christian Y. Leinbach said the commissioners just received the memo and they are not in a rush to make a decision.

The Beidler House was constructed in 1783 by Conrad Beidler, the operator of a nearby mill.