Berks residents swim, kayak through latest flood
READING, Pa. - Cars got stuck in floodwaters Wednesday evening, as once again, heavy rain pounded Berks County.
"First time I'm seeing something like this in the streets," Reading resident Chidiebere Udama said.
Udama said he hasn't seen North 8th and Oley streets in Reading like this before, however, this area near the Spring Street subway is usually hit hard by storms.
Joseue Gonzalez, who works at Berks Products, said he's used to flooding around here, but this is the worst he's ever seen. At least three people hopped in kayaks and traveled the streets. Some kids even appeared to be swimming in the floodwaters.
"Last time when it rained, we had like nine feet of water in the basement. Now after we cleaned it for the past two weeks, we got water in there again," Gonzalez explained.
On State Hill Road in Wyomissing, not too far from Penn Avenue, cars ended up submerged near an underpass, in another typical problem spot.
This heavy rain mixed with soaring temperatures, has also led to a spike of harmful algae at Blue Marsh Lake.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers says blue green algae, or cyanobacteria, thrives and multiplies rapidly in these types of conditions. Contact with the algae could result in flu-like symptoms. Lake-goers are permitted to swim, but are asked to avoid areas that look foamy, or blue-green.
"It's kind of scary (that) it's going on," Alyssa Cinton said, as she stood with her kids in the lake water. "… I have kids, so if I would have known that I probably wouldn't have let them go in the water."
As for the continued flooding, many say they're just waiting for the rain to stop.
"This is incredible," Gonzalez exclaimed.
