Berks asks residents for flooding damage information

BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Berks Department of Emergency Services is looking for information from residents who had property damaged due to the recent flooding.

Berks DES announced on Thursday that if you are a property owner who has damage to occupied property, or are a renter who has lost personal property, please contact your municipality and ask that your information be included in their damage assessment.

It is important that you do this as soon as possible, according to Berks DES, so the totality of the circumstances can be properly reported to the state and federal government for consideration of possible assistance for the area.

When contacting your local government, it is best to have information about whether you are insured and how completely.

Do not hesitate to dispose of ruined items or make repairs needed to make your property safe and habitable, said Berks DES, but to be sure to document everything you do whether for insurance or government-based assistance.