Berks asks residents for flooding damage information
BERKS COUNTY, Pa. - The Berks Department of Emergency Services is looking for information from residents who had property damaged due to the recent flooding.
Berks DES announced on Thursday that if you are a property owner who has damage to occupied property, or are a renter who has lost personal property, please contact your municipality and ask that your information be included in their damage assessment.
It is important that you do this as soon as possible, according to Berks DES, so the totality of the circumstances can be properly reported to the state and federal government for consideration of possible assistance for the area.
When contacting your local government, it is best to have information about whether you are insured and how completely.
Do not hesitate to dispose of ruined items or make repairs needed to make your property safe and habitable, said Berks DES, but to be sure to document everything you do whether for insurance or government-based assistance.
Please see the announcement on the Berks DEP Facebook page.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks asks residents for flooding damage information
The Berks Department of Emergency Services announced on Thursday that if you are a property owner who has damage to occupied property, or are a renter who has lost personal property related to the recent flooding, please contact your municipality...Read More »
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
- Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
- Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly hit and run in Warrington Township
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Updated Berks asks residents for flooding damage information
- Updated Allentown City Center developer named EY Entrepreneur of the Year
- Updated Money Matters: Are drug stores the best place for bargains?
- Updated 69News at Sunrise: Summer trends at Philadelphia Premium Outlets
- Updated 69News at Sunrise: Musician Kendal Conrad
- Updated 69News at Sunrise: Comedian Jimmy Carroll and Moose