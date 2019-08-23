Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
Officials: Defunct company's owner owes back taxes
KUTZTOWN, Pa. - At least six Bieber Tourways parcels in Kutztown will be put up for bid at a public auction unless the defunct company's owner pays tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes by the middle of September.
According to Berks County's upset tax sale list, which is updated every week, the starting bids range from $7,000 to more than $50,000 per parcel.
The bus company ceased operations in February after 70 years in business, citing a drop in ridership and rising expenses.
"A lot of people relied on them for employment, and to see this happen to my town is just, it's sad," said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.
Schlegel said if the buildings are auctioned off, he'd like to see one of them go back to its roots:
"The building behind us used to be Denner's Dairy Ice Cream Parlor," the mayor said. "I'd love to see that return to Denner's -- an ice cream parlor of some sort for the community. A good wholesome place for folks of the town to come to."
Neighbor Warren Schaub said he thinks the borough needs a new set of wheels to help people get around.
"Public transportation, an intermodal stop, parking would be great," said Schaub, "but really, we are now without public transportation in and out of the state or even the county seat."
The Bieber property remains for sale, with an asking price of $1.75 million. That's down $200,000 from the original price.
69 News reached out to Haddad for comment, but he has not responded.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
At least six Bieber Tourways parcels in Kutztown will be put up for bid at a public auction unless the defunct company's owner pays tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes by the middle of September.Read More »
- Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs
- Wanted: Police seek man accused of using stolen credit cards
- Berks farms among 40 preserved for permanent ag production
- Berks History Center celebrates 150th with pop-up exhibit
- RiverFest expands annual run to include Friday evening
- Taylor Swift's new album, 'Lover,' features surprise cameos
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated 15 performers to take to the sky in first-ever airshow at Pocono Raceway
- Local economist: Consumers are going to feel the effects of China's tariffs
- Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs
- Updated Easton community rallies to help find transplant for coach in need of kidney donor
- Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings
- Updated What global impacts could wildfires in Amazon rainforest have? 2 local experts explain
- Positive Parenting: Sports: Good for kids' emotional health
- Health Beat: Home births or hospital?
- 10-year-old boy riding bicycle hurt after being hit by pickup truck in Schuylkill County
- Inmate charged after allegedly damaging cell, spitting on C.O.