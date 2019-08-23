Berks sets public auction of Bieber Tourways buildings

KUTZTOWN, Pa. - At least six Bieber Tourways parcels in Kutztown will be put up for bid at a public auction unless the defunct company's owner pays tens of thousands of dollars in back taxes by the middle of September.​

According to Berks County's upset tax sale list, which is updated every week, the starting bids range from $7,000 to more than $50,000 per parcel.

The bus company ceased operations in February after 70 years in business, citing a drop in ridership and rising expenses.

"A lot of people relied on them for employment, and to see this happen to my town is just, it's sad," said Kutztown Mayor Jim Schlegel.

Schlegel said if the buildings are auctioned off, he'd like to see one of them go back to its roots:

"The building behind us used to be Denner's Dairy Ice Cream Parlor," the mayor said. "I'd love to see that return to Denner's -- an ice cream parlor of some sort for the community. A good wholesome place for folks of the town to come to."

Neighbor Warren Schaub said he thinks the borough needs a new set of wheels to help people get around.

"Public transportation, an intermodal stop, parking would be great," said Schaub, "but really, we are now without public transportation in and out of the state or even the county seat."

The Bieber property remains for sale, with an asking price of $1.75 million. That's down $200,000 from the original price.

69 News reached out to Haddad for comment, but he has not responded.