Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
'Maybe he feels safer here'
READING, Pa. - A man being sought in connection with the shooting of former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic may be back in the Reading area, according to Berks County Sheriff Eric Weaknecht.
Authorities said Luis Alfredo Rivas Clase is the only one of seven suspects still at large and, according to Weaknecht, a man with the same name and description is wanted in the shooting of a man on North Front Street in Reading in April 2018.
Police said they have received several tips that Rivas Clase, whose nickname is "The Surgeon," could be in Berks County, but there's been no confirmed sighting.
"Maybe he feels safer here," Weaknecht said. "He may have friends and family that he thinks could keep him hidden."
If you see Rivas-Clase, the sheriff said he should be considered armed and dangerous, and if you see him, call 911.
As for Ortiz, known as "Big Papi," he is recovering at a hospital in Boston.
Ortiz also has a small connection to Reading. He played against the R-Phils at FirstEnergy Stadium in 1997, when he was a member of the New Britain Rock Cats in the Minnesota Twins organization.
