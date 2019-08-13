Berks sheriff's deputy accidentally shoots himself in leg
READING, Pa. - A Berks County sheriff's deputy spent the night in the hospital after an accidental shooting.
The deputy was holstering his weapon around 5 p.m. Monday at the Berks County Services Center when the gun went off and he accidentally shot himself in the leg, officials said.
He suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital, authorities said.
It's not the first time a deputy has been hurt by an accidental shooting this year. In March, a deputy's firearm went off in the basement at the county courthouse.
