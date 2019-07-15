Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert

CAMDEN, N.J. - A veteran from Berks County received the surprise of a lifetime at Florida Geogia Line's concert in New Jersey over the weekend.

The crowd at BB&T Pavilion in Camden cheered Saturday night as Chris Kaag rolled onto stage in a new, all-terrain wheelchair.

Kaag served in the Marine Corps, where he suffered a concussion that led to a degenerative nerve condition. He later founded the Wyomissing-based IM ABLE Foundation, which helps people with disabilities.

"[I] was floored by the reception," Kaag wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "I'm humbled by the presentation of an Action Trackchair by the The Independence Fund and need to thank all who made this night a memorable one!"

The donation comes from a partnership that The Independence Fund and Florida Georgia Line formed three years ago.

"The guys (FGL) have a tremendous heart for our nation's warfighters," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund.

Kaag's chair is one of 13 that will be presented during FGL's "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour this year.

"It's a very exciting year for our relationship with FGL, to be able to honor the Veteran by having them join Brian (Kelley) and Tyler (Hubbard) onstage for the presentation really showcases the respect they have for our wounded Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country," Verardo said.

The Independence Fund, a national nonprofit that assists the country's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their caregivers, has provided more than 2,300 all-terrain chairs through its mobility program since its inception in 2007.