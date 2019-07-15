Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
'I'm humbled by the presentation'
CAMDEN, N.J. - A veteran from Berks County received the surprise of a lifetime at Florida Geogia Line's concert in New Jersey over the weekend.
The crowd at BB&T Pavilion in Camden cheered Saturday night as Chris Kaag rolled onto stage in a new, all-terrain wheelchair.
Kaag served in the Marine Corps, where he suffered a concussion that led to a degenerative nerve condition. He later founded the Wyomissing-based IM ABLE Foundation, which helps people with disabilities.
"[I] was floored by the reception," Kaag wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "I'm humbled by the presentation of an Action Trackchair by the The Independence Fund and need to thank all who made this night a memorable one!"
The donation comes from a partnership that The Independence Fund and Florida Georgia Line formed three years ago.
"The guys (FGL) have a tremendous heart for our nation's warfighters," said Sarah Verardo, CEO of The Independence Fund.
Kaag's chair is one of 13 that will be presented during FGL's "Can't Say I Ain't Country" tour this year.
"It's a very exciting year for our relationship with FGL, to be able to honor the Veteran by having them join Brian (Kelley) and Tyler (Hubbard) onstage for the presentation really showcases the respect they have for our wounded Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for our country," Verardo said.
The Independence Fund, a national nonprofit that assists the country's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their caregivers, has provided more than 2,300 all-terrain chairs through its mobility program since its inception in 2007.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
Several 911 callers reported a body on Route 12 shortly before 2 a.m. Monday.Read More »
- Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
- Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
- Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
- Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
- Man battling ALS fulfills his glider flying dream in Berks
- Reading Fightins rout Trenton Thunder, split series at home
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Police: Woman's body found on Route 12 in Muhlenberg
- Berks veteran gifted all-terrain wheelchair at FGL concert
- Pair of weekend shootings in Allentown leave 1 dead, 3 wounded
- North Catasauqua community mourns unexpected death of long-time police chief
- Berks man who climbed old blast furnace in Bethlehem charged
- Updated Kutztown University offers free online classes to alumni
- Updated Financial help sought for care of Reading's retired K9s
- PHOTOS: Yuengling 190th anniversary summer celebration
- Hot dog! Oscar Mayer Wienermobile rolls into Berks
- Sands Event Center to be renamed Wind Creek Event Center