Berks welcomes 44 new US citizens from 18 countries
READING, Pa. - Berks County has grown a bit more diverse.
Forty-four people from 18 countries took the oath to become United States citizens during a naturalization ceremony at the Berks County Courthouse in downtown Reading on Wednesday.
Judge Scott Lash presided over the ceremony, which was hosted by the Citizenship Committee of the Berks County Bar Association.
Elsie Maduro, the vice president and senior CRA loan originator for Customers Bank, presented the keynote address.
Each of the new citizens was presented with a flag lapel pin, an informational packet, and a voter registration form.
