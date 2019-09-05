Berks woman pleads 'no contest' in child abuse case
READING, Pa. - A Berks County woman is facing time behind bars for her role in a child abuse case.
Raysha Cosme pleaded no contest to two counts each of aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of children.
A judge ordered Cosme to serve a sentence of one to three years in prison followed by seven years on probation. She must also have no contact with minors.
Cosme was arrested in January 2017 after an investigation by Berks County detectives found that she had "willfully and intentionally" inflicted severe trauma and physical abuse on her then-two-month-old twin daughters and her one-year-old son inside an apartment in Reading.
