Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House

HARRISBURG, Pa. - On the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, ten Berks County World War 2 Veterans received a rousing moment of recognition.

"The feeling was just unbelievable," said 91-year-old Army veteran Louis Cinfici, of Cumru Township.

Cinfici and his fellow veterans were recognized with a video presentation, remarks from the House speaker, and a standing ovation from lawmakers.

"Some came over to me after hearing these fantastic stories of distinguished service, they said, 'did you draw the net nationally to bring these in?' I said, 'no they're all from here.' 'Oh, all from Pennsylvania,' I said, 'no they're all from Berks County,'" said State Rep. Mark Gillen (R-District 128).

95-year-old Army veteran John Fleming, of Birdsboro, says he's elated to simply be here.

"It don't go to my head," said Fleming. "We were so lucky to get through [the war]."

The honor ties in with the 75th anniversary of D-Day: The invasion of Normandy, one of the most pivotal moments in World War 2. Gillen introduced a resolution commemorating June 6, 2019 as "D-Day" in Pennsylvania. It passed unanimously.

"The feeling was just unbelievable and it's something that's hard to describe," said Cinfici.

Gillen called this a sacred moment, one that he says he hopes his fellow House members will never forget. The veterans themselves sure won't.

"You want to cry," said Cinfici. "It's just a feeling that is hard to explain."