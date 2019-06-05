Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
HARRISBURG, Pa. - On the floor of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, ten Berks County World War 2 Veterans received a rousing moment of recognition.
"The feeling was just unbelievable," said 91-year-old Army veteran Louis Cinfici, of Cumru Township.
Cinfici and his fellow veterans were recognized with a video presentation, remarks from the House speaker, and a standing ovation from lawmakers.
"Some came over to me after hearing these fantastic stories of distinguished service, they said, 'did you draw the net nationally to bring these in?' I said, 'no they're all from here.' 'Oh, all from Pennsylvania,' I said, 'no they're all from Berks County,'" said State Rep. Mark Gillen (R-District 128).
95-year-old Army veteran John Fleming, of Birdsboro, says he's elated to simply be here.
"It don't go to my head," said Fleming. "We were so lucky to get through [the war]."
The honor ties in with the 75th anniversary of D-Day: The invasion of Normandy, one of the most pivotal moments in World War 2. Gillen introduced a resolution commemorating June 6, 2019 as "D-Day" in Pennsylvania. It passed unanimously.
"The feeling was just unbelievable and it's something that's hard to describe," said Cinfici.
Gillen called this a sacred moment, one that he says he hopes his fellow House members will never forget. The veterans themselves sure won't.
"You want to cry," said Cinfici. "It's just a feeling that is hard to explain."
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
The owners have put the track up for sale. But the pending sale doesn't mean goodbye.Read More »
- Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- PSU Berks Welk makes history, drafted by Orioles in 21st round
- Maple Grove Raceway up for sale
- Bail revoked for former teacher accused of rekindling relationship with student
- Reading Police ask for help in identifying robbery suspects
- Southwest, Boeing sued for deadly plane accident over Berks County
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Construction worker killed along Pa. Turnpike near Lansdale
- Family searching for answers after Whitehall Twp. woman dies suddenly in Dominican Republic
- Explosions leaving many on edge in Northampton County
- Updated Berks WWII vets honored before Pa. State House
- Updated Maple Grove Raceway up for sale as track nears 60th year
- Updated Lehigh Valley Women's Summit held at Cedar Crest College
- Updated Man accused of killing elderly grandfather in Hunterdon County
- Updated Patty Daley: Schuylkill County Community Impact Hero
- Officials hope new translator devices will improve parent interaction in Allentown School District
- Crews respond after malfunction in pump produces smoke at Air Products