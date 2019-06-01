Better Business Bureau warns of post-storm scammers

CAERNARVON TWP., Pa. - Caernarvon Township had an unwanted visitor in the form of an EF2 tornado with 120 mile per hour winds on Tuesday. Now, something entirely different has come into the neighborhood.

"Tim knocked on the door and said there were a bunch of helpers out there was like the firefighters and the guys from the pipeline," said Sebastin Cedka of Caernarvon Township.

Members of a nearby pipeline crew came to help cut down trees.

"I had a big tree who got just destroyed so they got rid of this one and we had a bunch of trees back there because they were almost falling over," Cedka said.

While clean up continues, insurance issues are weighing on the minds of those impacted.

"Unfortunately, some of those owners with a higher deductible, not necessarily realizing or expecting something of this nature to come through the neighborhood, right you're taking a risk," said David Charles of Caernarvon Township.

In the days and weeks ahead some homeowners have expressed concern about the threat of certain individuals or organizations trying to take advantage of the situation.

"So there's been a lot of unknown people coming through the neighborhood," Charles said. "The neighbors are all communicating of course."

Many may be there to help, but officials say homeowners should be on guard.

"At night late at night there's people coming through looking for random things that are discarded at curbside," said Charles. "Junk collectors."

The Better Business Bureau is offering tips on how to keep storm survivors safe from scams, including the following.

Be especially careful of door-to-door contractors.

Don't sign over insurance checks to contractors.

Be wary regarding places you can't see on your home or property.