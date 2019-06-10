Bidding over for WEEU; no date for announcement of winner

READING, Pa. - The future of a longtime AM radio station in Berks County continues to hang in the balance.

Monday was the deadline for potential buyers to submit bids to purchase 830 AM WEEU, widely known by its moniker of 'the Voice of Berks County.'

The Reading Eagle Company, which owns the station at North Fourth and Court streets, filed for bankruptcy protection in March. The company is being bought by Colorado-based Digital First Media.

"I think it would be best if we keep it," said listener Kirstina Noll.

According to a deal made in federal bankruptcy court, the radio station will go silent unless someone is able to purchase its FCC license.

"It would be a little disappointing," said listener Megan Deisher. "I listen all the time when Reading High or any of the basketball sports play."

The buyer, if any, would be able to use the station antennas for up to five years or until the time the new owner sells them.

According to WEEU officials, the bids will be reviewed by a New Mexico-based newspaper brokerage There's no timetable for when the winning bid for the radio station will be announced.

"I would hope that someone would like bid on it and keep the radio station going and keep it up to date," said Deisher.

In addition to WEEU, the Reading Eagle Company owns the Reading Eagle newspaper and other entities.