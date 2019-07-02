Bike library takes inaugural ride to deliver books to kids

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A school librarian's idea is now reality. She's using a bike to get books to kids this summer.

"Well, I really like scary stories and action novels," said 9-year-old Mya Delvin.

This summer, Antietam School District librarian Sarah Westley is taking a journey of her own to get books to children.

"Since we don't have a library in Mt. Penn, I thought why don't we make a mobile library," Westley said.

Every Tuesday this summer, she'll make her rounds, handing out free books and taking book donations. Imagination and fundraising got the wheels rolling.

"In case you don't have Netflix, you don't get commercials when you read a book," Delvin said.

Kids like her will help keep the momentum going. She's already picked four books.

"See, if you don't read during the summer your brains just (sound effects.)"

The bike library is about more than just fun. It's about cultivating children's reading abilities, even in the summer months.

"For students who are learning to read, they are just grasping those beginning steps," Westley said. "To go on summer break and to not look at a book or not practice reading, they can lose a year worth of progress."

The goal is to expand over the next few weeks and be even bigger by next summer.

"See me on the bike and flag me down," Westley said. "That's all it takes."