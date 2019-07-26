Berks

Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 06:26 PM EDT

Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Law enforcers from Berks County and beyond will be on the move this weekend. They'll hop on their bikes and ride 65 miles to raise money for the families of fallen officers.

Just like the wheel the sense of loss keeps going. Over time you manage to cope and in this case peddle forward.

"It's inspiring because this is bigger than ourselves this is the families of these officers, and they are not forgotten," said Exeter Township Sgt. Sean Fullerton.

For 32 years, "The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" 65-mile ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City has drawn thousands of participants. Riders will take off again Sunday.

The ride is a time to come together and raise money for the families of fallen officers. Over the years, the ride has raised more than $8 million.

"I think about the children that are left behind the wives that are left behind the husbands that are left behind and this is for them," said Lt. Nelson Ortiz with the Berks County District Attorney's Office.

Berks County law enforcement created a team in 2012. Every year members ride, and in that time they've raised more than $20,000. 

"I'm always wearing something or memorabilia of them when I ride this 65 miles," Ortiz said.

The team is once again riding for Reading Police officers Michael Wise and Scott Wertz, and sheriff's deputy Kyle Pagerly, all killed in the line of duty.

"If it's something as little as riding a bike then man sign me up I'll do it every year," Fullerton said.

The ride is a sacrifice, but not the ultimate one. Riders instead remember the comrades who have already paid that price.

All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE  and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator.  Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

This Week's Circulars

Berks Area News

Reading Hourly Forecast

02:59 AM

  • 0 mph
  • 19°
  • 97%

Latest From The Newsroom

In Case You Missed It | Berks Regional News

Guided tour of Schuylkill River reveals evidence of debris
Tom Rader | 69 News

Guided tour of Schuylkill River reveals evidence of debris

Fightins score early and often, split series with Binghamton
69 Sports

Fightins score early and often, split series with Binghamton

Reading's Franklin Street Station gets new life as brewpub
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Reading's Franklin Street Station gets new life as brewpub

South Reading shooting victim out of hospital; gunman sought
Tom Rader | 69 News

South Reading shooting victim out of hospital; gunman sought

PHOTOS: Hersheypark Candymonium hypercoaster
Hersheypark

PHOTOS: Hersheypark Candymonium hypercoaster

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium
Hersheypark

Hersheypark unwraps plans for 15th coaster: Candymonium

Berks deputies aid in arrest of Pottstown robbery suspect

Berks deputies aid in arrest of Pottstown robbery suspect

Flash flood damage in Berks prompts SBA to declare disaster
Chad Blimline | 69 News

Flash flood damage in Berks prompts SBA to declare disaster

Stretch of 422 near Palmyra to stay closed through November
WGAL

Stretch of 422 near Palmyra to stay closed through November

Taylor Swift's 'The Archer' sparking speculation among fans
Getty Images

Taylor Swift's 'The Archer' sparking speculation among fans

Inspection finds water damage, safety risks at country club
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

Inspection finds water damage, safety risks at country club

Group demands end to gun violence after boy shot in Reading
Tom Rader | 69 News

Group demands end to gun violence after boy shot in Reading

Week after storm, flooding fallout continues in Lower Alsace

Week after storm, flooding fallout continues in Lower Alsace

Shooting in south Reading: Man, homes, cars hit by bullets
Tom Rader | 69 News

Shooting in south Reading: Man, homes, cars hit by bullets

Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club
Patrick Manwiller | 69 News

Andre Reed on hand for surprise donation to Olivet club

PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution

PUC files complaint against Met-Ed in man's electrocution

Boscov's donates $64,543 to cancer treatments, research
Boscov's

Boscov's donates $64,543 to cancer treatments, research

Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Winery, landscaper team up with R-Phils for lanternfly fight

Berks representative details recent trip to US-Mexico border

Berks representative details recent trip to US-Mexico border

6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville
Tim Lind | 69 News

6 people injured in crash on Route 183 near Bernville

Ryan Howard, Reading's Pagoda combine for unique bobblehead
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Ryan Howard, Reading's Pagoda combine for unique bobblehead

WATCH: Dashcam video of truck bringing down poles, wires

WATCH: Dashcam video of truck bringing down poles, wires

Stabbing suspect surrenders on attempted murder charge

Stabbing suspect surrenders on attempted murder charge

Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61
Jace Codi | 69 News

Oversized vehicle brings down poles, wires on Route 61

Exeter residents angered by closure of Neversink Road tunnel
Google

Exeter residents angered by closure of Neversink Road tunnel

Spring supervisors gets update on township's sewer issues
FreeImages.com/jared swafford

Spring supervisors gets update on township's sewer issues

LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council for support

LGBTQ community thanks Reading City Council for support

Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724
Jim Vasil | 69 News

Woman comes within inches of death again on Route 724

Boy, 11, shot in Reading remains in critical condition

Boy, 11, shot in Reading remains in critical condition

Reading mayor reverses course, flies pride flag at City Hall
Jace Codi | 69 News

Reading mayor reverses course, flies pride flag at City Hall

Saucony Creek Brewing set to open Wednesday in Reading
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Saucony Creek Brewing set to open Wednesday in Reading

Fashion show benefits Hannah's Hope Ministries in Berks
Crave Cafe

Fashion show benefits Hannah's Hope Ministries in Berks

Fightins give up 16 runs, split series with New Hampshire

Fightins give up 16 runs, split series with New Hampshire

Reading United clinch 2nd straight conference title

Reading United clinch 2nd straight conference title

Church volunteers work on Douglass home damaged by flood
NHUMC Response Crew

Church volunteers work on Douglass home damaged by flood

Fundraiser set for 11-year-old victim of shooting in Reading

Fundraiser set for 11-year-old victim of shooting in Reading

A lot of 'Love for Lexi' at fundraiser in Berks
Jimmy Raxasena | 69 News

A lot of 'Love for Lexi' at fundraiser in Berks

Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag outside City Hall

Reading mayor decides to fly pride flag outside City Hall

State police report missing Hamburg man found alive and well
69 News

State police report missing Hamburg man found alive and well

Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Reading police arrest suspect in shooting of 11-year-old boy

Police seek help in solving theft of parrots from Oley dairy

Police seek help in solving theft of parrots from Oley dairy

Flash flooding forces Alsace family of 4 from their home
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Flash flooding forces Alsace family of 4 from their home

USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake

USGS: Part of Berks rattled by 2.2 magnitude earthquake

Extreme heat in Berks leave residents looking to keep cool

Extreme heat in Berks leave residents looking to keep cool

Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland

Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland

Boy, 11, wounded by gunfire while sitting in car in Reading
Tom Rader | 69 News

Boy, 11, wounded by gunfire while sitting in car in Reading

Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake

Berks 911 swamped with calls about explosion or earthquake

Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday
Timothy Ford | 69 News

Fireworks follow Flamin' Dick at Fleetwood carnival Friday

Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
Jace Codi | 69 News

Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border