Bike tour continues to raise money, awareness for fallen officers
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Law enforcers from Berks County and beyond will be on the move this weekend. They'll hop on their bikes and ride 65 miles to raise money for the families of fallen officers.
Just like the wheel the sense of loss keeps going. Over time you manage to cope and in this case peddle forward.
"It's inspiring because this is bigger than ourselves this is the families of these officers, and they are not forgotten," said Exeter Township Sgt. Sean Fullerton.
For 32 years, "The Ben to the Shore Bike Tour" 65-mile ride from Philadelphia to Atlantic City has drawn thousands of participants. Riders will take off again Sunday.
The ride is a time to come together and raise money for the families of fallen officers. Over the years, the ride has raised more than $8 million.
"I think about the children that are left behind the wives that are left behind the husbands that are left behind and this is for them," said Lt. Nelson Ortiz with the Berks County District Attorney's Office.
Berks County law enforcement created a team in 2012. Every year members ride, and in that time they've raised more than $20,000.
"I'm always wearing something or memorabilia of them when I ride this 65 miles," Ortiz said.
The team is once again riding for Reading Police officers Michael Wise and Scott Wertz, and sheriff's deputy Kyle Pagerly, all killed in the line of duty.
"If it's something as little as riding a bike then man sign me up I'll do it every year," Fullerton said.
The ride is a sacrifice, but not the ultimate one. Riders instead remember the comrades who have already paid that price.
