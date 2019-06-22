Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
Families in Berks County are soaking up the sunshine on the first official day of summer.
"Enjoying the day, fun with family," Reading resident Paola Valentim said.
However, flooding rains earlier this week have thrown off some of those outdoor plans. "It happens pretty much anytime we have a big flood event," Blue Marsh Lake Park Ranger Scott Graham said.
Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.
"All that water runs downhill to the lake and bacteria levels can jump a little bit," Graham said.
He added that they will be testing the water bacteria levels daily until the readings return to normal.
Community pools in Reading, Wyomissing and Shillington are also in deep water after flooding. Until those three reopen, the Wyomissing Hills, Wilshire, and Antietam pools are offering discounted access to members of the closed pools.
"We are a community pool, we help not only our Antietam, Exeter areas, but all adjoining areas," the pool's general manager Amy Wilson said.
Wilson said no one from other area pools showed up on Friday. She's certain plenty more people will show up, as the weather warms up this weekend.
As for Blue Marsh, officials there said they deal with flooding issues all the time, and they hope visitors will still come out for some summer fun.
"It will be a pretty weekend for people, so we're glad to at least have the boat launches open," Graham said.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.Read More »
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Crashes cause traffic troubles on I-78, surrounding roads
- Stretch of Franklin Street in Center City Reading to be closed next week
- Parts of Blue Marsh Lake reopen after flooding
- Summer solstice celebration in Bern Township going on as planned despite flooding
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
Latest From The Newsroom
- Multi-department police procession honors Perkasie Borough chief
- "You never expect it to happen to you": Many displaced as clean up continues following floods
- Witnesses: Masked men with AR-15s opened fire outside Allentown nightclub
- Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks
- Memorial benches, sculpture still missing after heavy rains hit Reading Museum grounds
- 18-month-old boy pronounced dead after being found in Tilden Township pond
- Couple who met while working at Martin Guitar say "I Do" on Make Music Day
- Girl, 5, killed in crash on Northeast Extension
- Some Berks County pools closed for first weekend of summer after flooding
- 9th annual Sabor Latin Festival kicks off at SteelStacks