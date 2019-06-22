Blue Marsh Lake, area pools struggle following flooding in Berks

Families in Berks County are soaking up the sunshine on the first official day of summer.

"Enjoying the day, fun with family," Reading resident Paola Valentim said.

However, flooding rains earlier this week have thrown off some of those outdoor plans. "It happens pretty much anytime we have a big flood event," Blue Marsh Lake Park Ranger Scott Graham said.

Blue Marsh Lake was closed for about a day after the rain due to water levels being about four feet above normal. The boat launch reopened Friday evening, but swimming was still banned due to high bacteria levels.

"All that water runs downhill to the lake and bacteria levels can jump a little bit," Graham said.

He added that they will be testing the water bacteria levels daily until the readings return to normal.

Community pools in Reading, Wyomissing and Shillington are also in deep water after flooding. Until those three reopen, the Wyomissing Hills, Wilshire, and Antietam pools are offering discounted access to members of the closed pools.

"We are a community pool, we help not only our Antietam, Exeter areas, but all adjoining areas," the pool's general manager Amy Wilson said.

Wilson said no one from other area pools showed up on Friday. She's certain plenty more people will show up, as the weather warms up this weekend.

As for Blue Marsh, officials there said they deal with flooding issues all the time, and they hope visitors will still come out for some summer fun.

"It will be a pretty weekend for people, so we're glad to at least have the boat launches open," Graham said.