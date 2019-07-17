Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae

BERN TWP., Pa. - With the high heat upon us, visitors to Blue Marsh Lake in Berks County are being put on notice.

While the lake's recreation areas remain open, visitors are being told to keep an eye out for harmful algae in the water.

Heavy rainfall and significant runoff convey nutrients to the reservoir, and when that's followed by hot weather, blue-green algae can thrive and multiply in the lake, according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

To protect yourself, your family, and your pets from the blue-green algae blooms, the corps offers the following tips:

Don't swim, water ski, or boat in areas where the water is discolored or where you see foam, scum, or mats of algae on the water's surface.

Do not allow children or pets to play in or drink scummy water.

If you do swim in water that might contain harmful cyanobacteria, rinse off with fresh water as soon as possible afterward.

The corps said it is working with the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection to test the water at different locations. So far, results of those tests show toxin levels associated with blue-green algae to be below the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's recommended recreational water limits, officials said.

The results, however, do show significant levels of blue-green algae and conditions can worsen quickly with hot weather, officials cautioned.