Body found in creek in Amity Township
AMITY TWP., Pa. - The coroner was called after a body was found in Amity Township, Berks County, on Wednesday evening.
Amity Township Police Chief Jeffrey Smith said the man was found in the creek off Levengood Road around 5 p.m. The police department and fire officials also responded.
Officials said at first, they weren't sure what it was.
"They entered the creek and determined it is a body," Smith explained.
The man who found the body, Brian Jackson, lives along the creek. He was walking to a friend's house when he made the chilling discovery.
"My adrenaline was going, started shaking," Jackson recalled. "Really odd to see something like that. The guy was totally nude, belly down."
Fire officials pulled the body out of the water. Authorities are working to identify the man and police are trying to figure out what happened.
