Boil water advisory in effect for around 5,000 Exeter Township residents

EXETER TWP., Pa. - A precautionary boil water advisory is in effect for around 5,000 customers in Berks County, Pennsylvania American Water said in a news release.

The advisory was issued due to a drop in regulated chlorine levels after an equipment malfunction.

There is an increased chance that the water might contain disease-causing organisms.

About 5,000 customers were affected in the company's Glen Alsace system.

Crews are working to restore chlorine to appropriate levels as quickly as possible, the release said.

A map of the affected area can be found on the Pennsylvania American Water website.

Bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute, and cool before using; or use bottled water. You should use boil or bottled water for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation until further notice, the release said.

Pennsylvania American Water is putting tankers of potable water beginning at 12 p.m. Wednesday in the following locations:

Exeter Township Building- 4975 DeMoss Road, Reading

Road, Reading Giant Foods- 4655 Perkiomen Avenue, Reading

Avenue, Reading Walmart- 355 Lincoln Avenue, East Stroudsburg

Customers should bring their own containers to fill, the release said.

Anybody wanting more information can contact Pennsylvania American Water's customer service center at (800) 565-7292.