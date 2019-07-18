Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru

READING, Pa. - There's no longer a need for residents of Reading's 18th Ward, Cumru Township, and Kenhorst to boil their water.

A boil water advisory for nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in those areas was lifted Thursday morning, a day earlier than originally expected, according to the Reading Area Water Authority.

The advisory had been in effect since Tuesday morning, when a 16-inch main broke on River Road at Washington Street in Reading.

RAWA crews were able to repair the break and restore service to their customers on Tuesday, but the advisory was in place until the water tested safe to use.