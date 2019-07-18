Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru
READING, Pa. - There's no longer a need for residents of Reading's 18th Ward, Cumru Township, and Kenhorst to boil their water.
A boil water advisory for nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in those areas was lifted Thursday morning, a day earlier than originally expected, according to the Reading Area Water Authority.
The advisory had been in effect since Tuesday morning, when a 16-inch main broke on River Road at Washington Street in Reading.
RAWA crews were able to repair the break and restore service to their customers on Tuesday, but the advisory was in place until the water tested safe to use.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Berks residents swim, kayak through latest flash flooding
Cars got stuck in floodwaters Wednesday evening, as once again, heavy rain pounded Berks County.Read More »
- PHOTOS: Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
- Fire damages nail salon, apartment in Reading
- Local H performs for fans at Downtown Alive in Reading
- Animal Rescue League enacts 'Code Red' for pets in Reading
- Fightins hold on to lead after suspension, top Rumble Ponies
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Fatal tractor-trailer crash, fire closes I-78, Route 309 in Upper Saucon
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- New Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru
- New PHOTOS: Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
- Roles reverse for transplant tech
- Historic Hotel Bethlehem in the running for best historic hotel contest
- Updated South Whitehall Township Commissioners support storage facility sketch plan