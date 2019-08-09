Boil water advisory lifted in Exeter Township
EXETER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania American Water has lifted a boil advisory for about 5,000 customers in Berks County.
Customers in Exeter Township had been under a boil advisory since Wednesday after an equipment failure resulted in a drop in required chlorine levels in one of the company's wells. Pa American said the equipment has been repaired as of Thursday but kept the advisory in place while it completed testing in accordance regulations set by state Department of Environmental Protection.
The company lifted the boil advisory Friday morning. Anyone who experiences cloudy or discolored water should run their faucets for a few minutes until the water clears up.
Information about the advisory is available on the company's website.
Customers were to be notified when the ban was lifted by the company's emergency alert system. Any customer located in the affected area who did not receive a call or other contact regarding the boil advisory is asked to contact Pennsylvania American Water 800-565-7292 to ensure the company has accurate contact information.
