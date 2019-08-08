Boil water advisory remains in effect for Exeter Twp.

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania American Water announced Thursday that a boil water advisory remains in effect until further notice for about 5,000 Berks County customers.

The advisory affects Pennsylvania American customers in Exeter Township. It's recommended that any home on public water boil their water before use.

Residents should use bottled water or bring all water to a rolling boil, let it boil for one minute and cool before using. It's recommended boiled or bottled water be used for for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and food preparation.

An equipment failure resulted in a drop in required chlorine levels in one of the company's wells, according to a news release. Pa American said the equipment has been repaired but is keeping the advisory in place while it completes testing in accordance regulations set by state Department of Environmental Protection.

"The advisory will remain in effect until two consecutive rounds of bacteriological testing confirm that water quality meets drinking water standards and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection allows the advisory to be lifted," according to a prepared statement. "We expect the second set of test results early Friday morning."

A map of affected customers is available on the company website.

Water is available at the following locations:

Exeter Township building at 4975 DeMoss Road, available 24 hours;

Giant/Target parking lot at 4655 Perkiomen Ave., available 6 a.m. to10 p.m. Thursday;

Walmart at 5900 Perkiomen Ave. available 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday.

Residents are asked to bring their own containers.

Customers will be notified by when the ban is lifted by their emergency alert system. Any customer located in the affected area who did not receive a call or other contact regarding the boil advisory is asdked to contact Pennsylvania American Water 800-565-7292 to ensure the company has accurate contact information.

Updates and additional information are available on the company's website and Facebook or Twitter accounts.