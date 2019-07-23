Boscov's donates $64,543 to cancer treatments, research

EXETER TWP., Pa. - Boscov's has rung up another big donation for charity, with the help of its employees and customers.

The Berks County-based chain of department stores presented a $64,543 check to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at retailer's headquarters in Exeter Township on Tuesday. That's more than $9,000 above last year's donation of $55,420.

Boscov's said it raised the money in June, during a two-week campaign that included customer pin-up sales and employee fundraising.

The donation will be used for treatments and research.