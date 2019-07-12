Berks

Boy, 5, drowns in family's pond in Oley

By:

Posted: Jul 12, 2019 04:52 AM EDT

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 09:11 AM EDT

OLEY TWP., Pa. - A young boy drowned at his home in Oley Township on Thursday, police said.

The boy was playing on a paddleboard or a kayak when he fell into the family's pond, according to the Central Berks Regional Police Department.

Officials said he went outside without his family noticing.

The boy's parents found him unconscious in the water around 8:15 p.m. They tried to do CPR but it was too late, police said.

Investigators said it was an unfortunate accident.

