Boyertown-area man killed in Pike Township crash
PIKE TWP., Pa. - A Boyertown-area man was killed in a crash in Pike Township.
State police said Erik Wergeland was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed head-on into a tree in the 400 block of Landis Store Road.
The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m.
Troopers said the victim had to be extricated from the car.
They said he was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.
