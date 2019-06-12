Boyertown-area man killed in Pike Township crash

PIKE TWP., Pa. - A Boyertown-area man was killed in a crash in Pike Township.

State police said Erik Wergeland was traveling at a high rate of speed when he crashed head-on into a tree in the 400 block of Landis Store Road.

The crash happened at about 4:45 p.m.

Troopers said the victim had to be extricated from the car.

They said he was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead an hour later.