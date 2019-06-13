Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown Area School District is preparing to install safety cameras on its school buses.
The district, which encompasses several municipalities in Berks and Montgomery counties, said Thursday that it will equip 185 buses with interior cameras.
"Our Student Advisory Council and Parent Advisory Council spoke and we listened," said Dana Bedden, Boyertown's superintendent. "They asked us to make sure we have camera systems on as many buses as possible to help increase student safety, and that is what we are doing to not only increase safety but to also help us become more efficient and effective."
Bedden said the Safety Vision mobile cameras will provide the district with complete coverage of the buses' interior and an HD-quality picture.
The cameras should be in place for the upcoming school year.
Pupil Video from Safety Vision on Vimeo.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links may be removed by the moderator.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
A majority of the Fairgrounds Square Mall in Muhlenberg Township will be coming down after all.Read More »
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Pa. auditor general to examine ICE detention center in Berks
- Royals' 2019-20 schedule features 30 weekend games at home
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Sacred Heart Villa retirement home set to close this fall
- Berks residents show concern for future of Beidler House
Latest From The Newsroom
- Berks sheriff: 'Big Papi' shooting suspect may be in Reading
- Updated Man seriously injured after deck collapse in Forks Township
- Fairgrounds Square owner to seek permit for mall demolition
- "Winner winner chicken dinner" has literal meaning for man who won $100k
- Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses
- Not everyone on board as some Allentown residents treat, feed sick foxes
- Family upset son's special needs class was excluded from kindergarten graduation ceremony
- Updated Man suspected of shooting David Ortiz from Reading, wanted in 2 NJ robberies
- New Palmer elementary school on hold due to pipe dispute
- Police break ground on new Warrington Township police station