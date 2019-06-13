Boyertown Area School District to install cameras on buses

BOYERTOWN, Pa. - The Boyertown Area School District is preparing to install safety cameras on its school buses.

The district, which encompasses several municipalities in Berks and Montgomery counties, said Thursday that it will equip 185 buses with interior cameras.

"Our Student Advisory Council and Parent Advisory Council spoke and we listened," said Dana Bedden, Boyertown's superintendent. "They asked us to make sure we have camera systems on as many buses as possible to help increase student safety, and that is what we are doing to not only increase safety but to also help us become more efficient and effective."

Bedden said the Safety Vision mobile cameras will provide the district with complete coverage of the buses' interior and an HD-quality picture.

The cameras should be in place for the upcoming school year.

