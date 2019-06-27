Bullets echo through Reading neighborhood, damaging cars and houses
READING, Pa. - Bullets damaged cars and homes when someone opened fire in the 700 block of North 11th Street.
Police are looking for the shooter or shooters and neighbors say something needs to be done.
Gunfire was captured by a surveillance camera as the sound echoed through a Reading neighborhood Wednesday morning.
"We really need to make this a better city," Jan Ingle said.
"Smile, you're on camera." It's a sign Ingle keeps in her window.
"I just want to protect my family as well as keeping the community aware of what is really going on," said Ingle.
She lives in the 700 block of North 11th Street. Her cameras were watching and listening as someone opened fire.
"First I didn't know if it was fireworks because there was a little bit of a pause and then four other ones," Ingle said.
In the dark and several houses down, her surveillance cameras caught what appears to be people in the street, and a car double parked. There are no reported injuries, but the shots rattled nerves and damaged a few cars and houses.
"You can tell by the glass it's all over the sidewalk it's all in the street," she said.
Police said this isn't a first for this block, and add that they have already allocated resources to prior incidents in this area.
"People are actually moving off this block because of all the shootings they actually fear for their lives." Ingle said.
Reading police said there's no evidence that this was a shootout, and wouldn't call it a drive by, but they did say it's not random.
