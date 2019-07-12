Car crashes into building in Spring Township
SPRING TWP., Pa. - A vehicle crashed into a building in Spring Township Friday morning.
Emergency responders were dispatched to the 1300 block of Broadcasting Road around 9:45 a.m., dispatchers said.
A fire marshal at the scene said a woman was pulling into a parking space but didn't stop and hit the building.
Officials said she may have been having a medical event at the time.
A first-floor window was badly damaged but there was no structural damage to the building, officials said.
The woman was taken to the hospital but officials did not know her condition.
