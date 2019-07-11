Car hits home in Lower Alsace; driver facing charges
LOWER ALSACE TWP., Pa. - The driver of a car that crashed into a home in Lower Alsace Township late Wednesday night is facing charges, according to police.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was heading south on Carsonia Avenue near Heidelberg Avenue just before 11 p.m., when he tried passing another vehicle by crossing the double-yellow line on the road, police said.
The driver then sideswiped that vehicle, lost control, and barreled into a house, according to police. He was taken to the hospital, but is expected to be OK.
No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but police did locate three cats. All were safe.
Witnesses said it isn't the first time a car has hit the house.
