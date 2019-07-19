Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
Car's driver taken to hospital
BERN TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a dump truck on Route 183 in Berks County.
The dump truck was traveling north on Route 183 at Hilltop Road in Bern Township around 10 a.m. Friday, when a southbound car swerved into its path, police said.
The car flipped onto its roof. Its driver was taken to Reading Hospital, but police had no information about the person's condition.
The driver of the dump truck was not injured.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Suspect charged in killing of Berks man at hotel in Maryland
A Maryland man has been charged with first-degree murder in the killing of a Berks County man at a hotel near Baltimore.Read More »
- Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
- Amity declares disaster emergency after last week's floods
- Cleanup continues after flash flooding from Wednesday's rain
- Exeter road buckled by flood; 'It had a lot of power to it'
- Cumru man facing more weather woes following driveway repair
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Oppressive heat, humidity through the weekend, with heat index values over 100
- Updated Where to go to cool off during the excessive heat
- BUCKS County SPCA rescues more than 100 farm animals
- Updated Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183
- Berks representative among lawmakers touring southern border
- Allentown planners want more detail on Union Terrace townhouse proposal
- Navy officer gets surprise welcome home after 7-month deployment
- Amity declares disaster emergency after last week's floods
- Unfinished developer improvements causing concerns for Upper Milford residents
- Lower Macungie presses pause on Jaindl waiver request