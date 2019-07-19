Car flips onto roof in crash with dump truck on Route 183

BERN TWP., Pa. - One person was injured in a crash involving a car and a dump truck on Route 183 in Berks County.

The dump truck was traveling north on Route 183 at Hilltop Road in Bern Township around 10 a.m. Friday, when a southbound car swerved into its path, police said.

The car flipped onto its roof. Its driver was taken to Reading Hospital, but police had no information about the person's condition.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.