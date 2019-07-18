Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
Cash reward offered for tip that leads to arrest
ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County said they are on the hunt for a man who's been on the prowl for something he can steal.
In fact, the man got away with approximately $3,000 worth of lawn equipment from the garage of a home on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on the morning of July 9, according to Pennsylvania State Police, who released surveillance images of the man on Thursday.
The man can be seen getting out of his car, walking up to the house and knocking on the front door. When he realized no one was home, he broke into the garage and stole the equipment, police said.
Another surveillance camera captured an image of the man two days later, approaching the front door of a home on Hill Road in Reading.
Detectives with the Central Berks Regional Police Department said they believe the same man has also targeted secluded properties in their jurisdiction, which covers Mt. Penn and St. Lawrence boroughs and Lower Alsace and Oley townships.
One of those burglaries happened on the morning of July 4 in the 1900 block of Neversink Mountain Road in Lower Alsace Township. Police said they responded to a home for a burglar alarm and found that someone had entered through the front door and taken a television from the living room.
The audible alarm scared off the intruder, with a surveillance camera capturing images of him quickly leaving the property in a silver, mid-2000s Honda Accord, according to police, who added that the car had obvious damage to its rear, with the passenger-side taillight possibly missing.
The vehicle is similar in appearance to the one involved in the July 9 theft on Skyline Drive in neighboring Alsace Township.
Anyone who can identify the man or who knows anything about the rash of break-ins can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anoymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
Police in Berks County said they are on the hunt for a man who's been on the prowl for something he can steal.Read More »
- Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
- Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
- PHOTOS: Fast-falling rain leads to flash flooding in Berks
- Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru
- Walker IV gives back to Reading youth with basketball camp
- Fire damages hair salon, apartment in Reading
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated Deadly I-78 crash: 2 lanes now open both directions; Route 309 south remains closed
- Emotions flare at Allentown City Council meeting
- People find ways to cool off as stretch of hot, humid weather begins
- Blue Marsh Lake visitors warned to watch for harmful algae
- Updated Tower Health to offer jobs to 60% of Drexel medical staff
- Updated Northampton County man faces 130 counts of rape, sex assault
- Updated Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries
- Truck deliveries boom for Mack in second quarter
- Schlegel Park pool forced to close again because of storm
- Boil water advisory lifted for 18th Ward, Kenhorst, Cumru