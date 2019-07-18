Caught on camera: Man suspected in multiple home burglaries Surveillance image from a theft on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on July 9 [ + - ] Surveillance image from a theft on Hill Road in Reading on July 11 [ + - ] Surveillance image from a theft on Neversink Mountain Road in Lower Alsace Township on July 4 [ + - ] 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ] Surveillance image from a theft on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on July 9 [ + - ] Surveillance image from a theft on Hill Road in Reading on July 11 [ + - ] Surveillance image from a theft on Neversink Mountain Road in Lower Alsace Township on July 4 [ + - ] 69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org . [ + - ]

ALSACE TWP., Pa. - Police in Berks County said they are on the hunt for a man who's been on the prowl for something he can steal.

In fact, the man got away with approximately $3,000 worth of lawn equipment from the garage of a home on Skyline Drive in Alsace Township on the morning of July 9, according to Pennsylvania State Police, who released surveillance images of the man on Thursday.

The man can be seen getting out of his car, walking up to the house and knocking on the front door. When he realized no one was home, he broke into the garage and stole the equipment, police said.

Another surveillance camera captured an image of the man two days later, approaching the front door of a home on Hill Road in Reading.

Detectives with the Central Berks Regional Police Department said they believe the same man has also targeted secluded properties in their jurisdiction, which covers Mt. Penn and St. Lawrence boroughs and Lower Alsace and Oley townships.

One of those burglaries happened on the morning of July 4 in the 1900 block of Neversink Mountain Road in Lower Alsace Township. Police said they responded to a home for a burglar alarm and found that someone had entered through the front door and taken a television from the living room.

The audible alarm scared off the intruder, with a surveillance camera capturing images of him quickly leaving the property in a silver, mid-2000s Honda Accord, according to police, who added that the car had obvious damage to its rear, with the passenger-side taillight possibly missing.

The vehicle is similar in appearance to the one involved in the July 9 theft on Skyline Drive in neighboring Alsace Township.

Anyone who can identify the man or who knows anything about the rash of break-ins can contact Crime Alert Berks County via anoymous text to 847411, starting the message with keyword alertberks, or by calling 877-373-9913. A cash reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

69 News Know something? Say something by contacting Crime Alert Berks County via anonymous text to 847411 , starting the message with keyword alertberks , or by calling 877-373-9913 . Tips can also be submitted at alertberks.org .