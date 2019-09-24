Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College
READING, Pa. - Berks County is counting on you, to be counted.
"Starting in March, they're going to start receiving post cards that will tell them an address, a website to go to and when to start filling it out," said Isabel Monterrosa, publicity coordinator for the Complete Count Committee.
A nine-question online form is the newest thing since the last Census in 2010. If you don't fill out the form online, a representative will come knocking to gather your information.
"In our area here, we definitely have seen some increase in population and changes in addresses, which is why Berks County has a very active canvassing operation," Monterrosa explained.
The numbers are crucial to determining how much federal money the area will receive for 132 programs, including infrastructure upgrades, SNAP benefits, and Pell grants.
Officials said just one person not providing information could lead to more than $1,000 not being provided to the community.
The census also equals job opportunities.
"We need enumerators. Those are the folks that actually go out door-to-door and pick up the census information and have the forms complete," explained Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.
That work is expected to begin April 1 and run into the middle of the summer.
"These are things that impact a person's daily life," Barnhardt said.
There will be a community forum about the census on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Reading Area Community College. Speakers will give more information about the census and discuss job availability.
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Reading seeking new use for 19th-century City Greenhouse
"We're hoping to bring it back to be a community-focused operation."Read More »
- Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Houlahan co-authors op-ed about Trump, Ukraine allegations
- Tower Health, Drexel get court OK to buy children's hospital
- Reading to redo study on 2nd and Buttonwood intersection
- Spring supervisors approve $1.8M for employee pensions
Latest From The Newsroom
- Updated DA: Fist fight at center of fatal shooting of Pottstown man
- 2 children found unconscious inside Kempton-area home
- Source says Pelosi to pursue Trump impeachment
- Students learn from their deaf classmates in sign language club
- Updated The Flying Deutschman, an authentic German mobile restaurant, lands at WFMZ
- Updated City of Easton discusses South Side revitalization project
- Easton school board rejects Cottingham Stadium bids
- Flyers mascot Gritty celebrates first birthday
- Montgomery County teen devises clever trap for spotted lanternflies
- State health officials to battle potentially deadly disease in Carbon County