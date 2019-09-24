Census 2020 event planned at Reading Area Community College

READING, Pa. - Berks County is counting on you, to be counted.

"Starting in March, they're going to start receiving post cards that will tell them an address, a website to go to and when to start filling it out," said Isabel Monterrosa, publicity coordinator for the Complete Count Committee.

A nine-question online form is the newest thing since the last Census in 2010. If you don't fill out the form online, a representative will come knocking to gather your information.

"In our area here, we definitely have seen some increase in population and changes in addresses, which is why Berks County has a very active canvassing operation," Monterrosa explained.

The numbers are crucial to determining how much federal money the area will receive for 132 programs, including infrastructure upgrades, SNAP benefits, and Pell grants.

Officials said just one person not providing information could lead to more than $1,000 not being provided to the community.

The census also equals job opportunities.

"We need enumerators. Those are the folks that actually go out door-to-door and pick up the census information and have the forms complete," explained Berks County Commissioner Kevin Barnhardt.

That work is expected to begin April 1 and run into the middle of the summer.

"These are things that impact a person's daily life," Barnhardt said.

There will be a community forum about the census on Wednesday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. at Reading Area Community College. Speakers will give more information about the census and discuss job availability.