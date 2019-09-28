Centre Township man gets jail time for inappropriate contact with child
CENTRE TWP, Pa. - A Centre Township man will spend time in jail for having inappropriate contact with a child.
A judge sentenced Keith Buch to spend one to 23 months behind bars after Buch pleaded guilty to indecent assault.
Authorities said he had sexual contact with a child multiple times over a span of six years.
They said the abuse began in 1998, when the victim was nine.
