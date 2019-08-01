CEO of Penn National Gaming to retire
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The CEO of Wyomissing-based Penn National Gaming is retiring.
CEO Timothy Wilmott says he's stepping down at the end of the year. He's also leaving his position on the board.
The company says Wilmott will be replaced by Jay Snowden, who is the Penn National president and COO.
