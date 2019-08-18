Chad Billingsley comes to Robesonia Park to support veterans

A former Major League All-Star pitcher was in Berks County to help local veterans.

Chad Billingsley was at the Conrad Weiser Field of Dreams at Robesonia Park for a game benefiting the organization Veterans Making A Difference. The annual game raises money for a different organization every year.

The players include alumni of Conrad Weiser High School. They were swinging away against Billignsley, who lives in the area.

"He takes part. He's willing to do. He's willing to help our community, and that makes it special. It just does," said co-organizer, Wilson Hartranft.

Organizers said the works of dozens of volunteers makes the event possible every year.