Chamber of commerce works to address opioid addiction, jobs

READING, Pa. - Opioid addiction is one of the reasons millions of jobs go unfilled each year. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce met with business leaders in Reading on Friday to look for ways to combat the problem.

"We are really going after those areas where we really see a high prevalence of opioid use disorders and overdose," said Anton Bizzell with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber brought to town a speaking tour that focuses on generating solutions to help people with addiction recover while keeping their jobs. Officials said one thing that's working in other communities is that employers are partnering with treatment facilities, allowing employees to undergo treatment while working.

"Allowing those individuals to not only have a first chance but also a second chance at this," Bizzell said.

Fighting the opioid epidemic in the workplace isn't just about getting people clean. It also could potentially improve the local economy.

"I think anything we can do to solve this epidemic will encourage the economic vibrancy of our region," said Gail Landis with the Greater Reading Chamber of Commerce.

The local chamber helped put the event together for the eastern Pennsylvania region, drawing roughly 100 people to the DoubleTree Hotel in downtown Reading.

"And so many times, when we're testing applicants or workers, they are failing the drug test," Landis said.

Berks County-based Caron Treatment Center could be a local option for business partnerships, and there are individual resources available.

"We have a lot of materials that they can have in their break rooms, lunch rooms, distribute to their employees," said Stanley Papademetriou with the Council on Chemical Abuse.