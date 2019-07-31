Charges filed in incident linked to police-involved shooting

READING, Pa. - A man arrested after an hours-long standoff and police-involved shooting in Reading is now in more trouble with the law.

A nearly month-long investigation, described by detectives with the Berks County district attorney's office as "exhaustive and labor intensive," led to additional charges being filed against Alberto Leon Jr.

Leon, who is already in the Berks County Jail, was arraigned Wednesday on felony charges of aggravated assault; persons not to possess, use, manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms; and firearms not to be carried without a license.

The 28-year-old Reading man was also charged with a pair of misdemeanors -- recklessly endangering another person and resisting arrest or other law enforcement.

The additional charges stem from Leon's arrest in Reading on July 3. Undercover RPD officers were investigating some robberies in the area of South 11th and Cotton streets around 3 a.m., when they identified Leon as a person of interest in one of the holdups, according to the DA's detectives.

The two officers followed Leon's SUV to the 400 block of North Ninth Street, where they stopped it for a traffic violation. One of the two officers said he saw Leon with a gun and fired two shots into the SUV as Leon fled the scene.

Other RPD officers then gave chase, following the SUV to the 500 block of North 10th Street, where Leon abandoned the SUV and ran into a first-floor apartment, authorities said.

The Pennsylvania State Police Emergency Response Team responded in an attempt to negotiate Leon's surrender. He was taken into custody at approximately 6:45 a.m.

Leon, who was not hit by the officer's gunfire, was charged that day with a firearms violation, terroristic threats, and simple assault in connection with an incident two days earlier, when, according to detectives, he pointed a semi-automatic handgun at someone inside a convenience store at South 11th and Cotton streets and said, "If you had something to do with this, I'm going to come back for you."

Authorities said Leon's criminal history prohibits him from possessing a firearm. A federal detainer has been placed against him at the Berks County Jail, where he continues to be held.