Charging station set up for Mt. Penn residents without power
Advance Auto Parts at 2544 Perkiomen Avenue
MOUNT PENN, Pa. - A Mount Penn business is offering some help to its neighbors in need.
Advance Auto Parts, located in the Mount Penn Plaza at 2544 Perkiomen Avenue, has set up a charging station for borough residents who still have no electricity.
"We understand how tough it can be to be without phones or tablets during a power outage, especially with another round of storms coming through this afternoon," Kerry Ann, the store's general manager, posted on Facebook. "All we ask is that you bring your own charging block and cable."
The store will be open until 8 p.m. Thursday.
As of 2 p.m., 288 Met-Ed customers in Mount Penn were still without electricity. That's down from 371 earlier in the day. The estimated restoration time is reported to be 10:30 p.m.
Power was lost Wednesday afternoon, when lighting struck a large tree, which then fell onto wires on North 23rd Street.

