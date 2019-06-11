Chemical spill cleanup continues as EPA, DEP monitor work
PERRY TWP., Pa. - Cleanup crews will have their hands full for weeks following a chemical spill at a plant in Berks County.
Federal and state environmental officials were on scene of the nitric acid spill, which happened Sunday at Bulk Chemicals in Perry Township.
"I was worried about it, but I think it will be OK," said nearby resident Loretta Readinger, who has called this neighborhood home for decades. "Nothing like that ever happened at all. Nothing, anything over there at the chemical plant whatsoever," Readinger said.
Hazmat and fire crews were first to get the spill under control after a holding tank started spewing out about 2,000 gallons of nitric acid Sunday evening.
Now, officials with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection are keeping tabs on the cleanup.
"We feel that things are moving in the right direction," said Kelley Chase with the EPA.
When the spill happened, most of the chemical was contained inside the building. Then, a fire broke out inside Monday morning. The water from fighting the fire pushed out some of the chemicals, causing some concern.
"We are setting up some air monitoring," said Chase.
The EPA said what did run off likely didn't make it to neighboring properties, but precautions are being taken.
"We may do some sampling in close proximity to the property, and we do know that the neighbors are on wells and we are going to evaluate if that's a concern," said Chase.
Considering the spill and the fire, it's not clear when or if the business will be able to operate again. The owner said, right now, the focus is just on making sure things are safe.
