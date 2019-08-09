Chesco sunflower field backdrop for today's Instagram posts, tomorrow's memories
ELVERSON, Pa. - Beauty comes from many places. The beauty found in a sunflower field comes by the way of a car wash, of all things.
"This is a happy place. There's no politics here, everybody just gets along," said car wash owner Rick Frey.
The sunflower field at the Please Wash Me Car Wash in Elverson, Chester County is open for its 9th year of buzzing, bright joy. Families like the Bean family from Mohnton are making this field the backdrop of photos which will stay in albums for generations.
"Definitely the start of a new family tradition," said Megan Bean. "We saw everyone posting pictures about it."
Another big reason people make the trip is to get those pictures for Instagram; the hashtag #PleaseWashMeCarWash has been used more than a thousand times.
Taylor Oxenreider from Wernersville has been posting pics on 'The Gram' for years.
"My cousins knew about it from Instagram so then I came down here and I've been coming here ever since," said Oxenreider.
However you choose to preserve the memories, you better capture them quick, because a joy like this blooms only once a year.
