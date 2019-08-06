Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline

WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - The Chester County District Attorney's office said it was investigating an incident with the Mariner East Two pipeline.

The investigation came after a backfire at the Boot Station in West Goshen Township.

MarinerEast2 said in a Twitter post the backfire on a flare at the station happened during routine maintenance around 8 p.m. Monday.

The flare "resulted in a loud noise, similar to a car backfiring," the post said. The company apologized for any inconvenience the incident caused.

Some residents reported feeling their homes shake.

Mariner East Two is a 350-mile pipeline across Pennsylvania that transports natural gas liquids to domestic and waterborne markets, according to MarinerEast2's Twitter page.