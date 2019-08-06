Chester County DA investigating after backfire at Mariner East Two pipeline
WEST GOSHEN TWP., Pa. - The Chester County District Attorney's office said it was investigating an incident with the Mariner East Two pipeline.
The investigation came after a backfire at the Boot Station in West Goshen Township.
MarinerEast2 said in a Twitter post the backfire on a flare at the station happened during routine maintenance around 8 p.m. Monday.
The flare "resulted in a loud noise, similar to a car backfiring," the post said. The company apologized for any inconvenience the incident caused.
Some residents reported feeling their homes shake.
Mariner East Two is a 350-mile pipeline across Pennsylvania that transports natural gas liquids to domestic and waterborne markets, according to MarinerEast2's Twitter page.
During routine maintenance at our Boot Station in West Goshen Twp., there was a backfire on a flare at approximately 8 pm as the station was brought back online. This resulted in a loud noise, similar to a car backfiring. We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.— MarinerEast2 (@MarinerEast2) August 6, 2019
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.
This Week's Circulars
Berks Area News
-
Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
Four members of a family were in a car that collided with another car head-on in North Carolina Sunday.Read More »
- PHOTOS: National Night Out 2019 in Berks County
- PHOTOS: Jimmy Rollins Baseballtown HOF induction
- Tuesday marks 13 years since Reading police officer killed
- 2019 Reading Fair primarily agricultural event after rides, vendors cut
- Police want 'To be seen as people' on National Night Out
- PHOTOS: 2019 Reading Fair
Latest From The Newsroom
- Counselors available for students, staff after Exeter student killed in crash
- Updated National Night Out in Upper Macungie Township features live music, food trucks
- Fest Cam Photos: Monday, August 5th, 2019
- Authorities investigating online threats made against Bethlehem; DA says threat not credible
- 2 sisters have been volunteering at Musikfest for 3 decades
- Updated Salisbury Township public works employee, 2 vehicles struck after 3-car accident
- Trees near Northampton County park cut down for safety reasons
- Updated Cactus Blue Food Truck seeks to color your world with flavor
- Updated Martell resigns from Bethlehem City Council, likely successor named
- PHOTOS: National Night Out 2019 in Berks County